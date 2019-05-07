Mohu celebrates 10th anniversary with 40% off its selection of HDTV Antennas and more

In celebration of its ten year anniversary, Mohu is taking 40% off just about everything its online storefront has to offer when applying code MOHU10YEARS at checkout. Delivery is free for most items in the sale as well. You’ll be able to save on a variety of indoor and outdoor antennas, but one standout for us is Mohu’s Leaf 50 Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna at $35.99 shipped. That’s good for a $24 discount, is $2 under the Amazon all-time low and the first time it’s sold under $45 in over three years. With the ability to pull in content from up to 60 miles away, this is a stellar option for bringing local news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Mohu’s antennas are highly-rated across the board. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for some more top picks.

Don’t forget to apply code MOHU10YEARS at checkout to lock in the discounts. And if you’re looking for the perfect companion to any of the antennas, right now you can save 30% on SiliconDust’s HDHomeRun EXTEND and CONNECT QUATRO Tuners from $120 shipped.

Other top Mohu antenna deals include:

Mohu Leaf 50 Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna features:

The Mohu Leaf 50 is the amplified version of the world’s first paper-thin HDTV antenna. This omni-directional antenna reaches out in a 50-mile radius from your home to bring you the most popular OTA TV shows, news and sports, on both network and local television in full 1080 HD – for FREE. No need for cable or satellite fees to watch stations like PBS, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, with each network having its own digital sub-channels for maximum content. The Leaf 50 is derived from advanced U. S. Military technology and is combined with Mohu’s CleanPeakTM filter technology to eliminate unwanted cellular or FM signals.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!