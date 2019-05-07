Motorola’s unlocked Moto G5S Plus includes a Ting SIM Kit bundle at $140 shipped ($350 value)

- May. 7th 2019 4:50 pm ET

B&H is currently offering the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB Smartphone in Blush Gold bundled with a $120 Ting SIM Kit for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Motorola’s official eBay store without the SIM Kit. Normally selling for $230 or so, that’s good for a $90 savings and beats our previous mention by $20. Today’s offer is the best discount we’ve seen all-time thanks to the bundled Ting credit. Motorola’s G5S has a 5.5-inch screen, 3GB of RAM and the highly-appreciated feature of expandable microSD storage. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 375 customers. And for a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review

Put your savings to work from today’s deal and protect your new smartphone with a case from under $5 shipped at Amazon. And if you’re aching to take advantage of thew G5S’s expandable storage, we’re tracking a notable deal on Samsung’s 512GB MicroSD Card at $100 shipped (All-time low).

Moto G5S Plus Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • Dual 13MP Rear Cameras + 8MP Front
  • 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU
  • 32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM
  • 5.5″ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
  • FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • microSDXC Memory Card Slot
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

