Tote around your Nintendo Switch in Amazon’s Carrying Case for $6 Prime shipped (55% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch in Neon Yellow for $5.77 Prime shipped. Normally selling for closer to $13, that’s good for an over 55% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen it sell for in over a year. With room for up to ten Switch game cartridges, this case leverages an EVA plastic shell alongside a Lycra cloth interior to protect your Switch while on-the-go. Plus, the neon yellow pairs nicely with several of Nintendo’s brightly-colored Joy-Cons. Rated 4/5 stars from 750 Switch owners.

Most other Nintendo Switch carrying cases sell for at least twice as much as Amazon’s in-house option. That makes today’s offer an even more appealing deal, at least for the budget-conscious shopper that may not need room for a Pro Controller and other Switch accessories.

AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case features:

  • Compatibility: Nintendo Switch
  • Color: Yellow
  • Case Material: EVA + PU + Cloth
  • Accessories Pouch: Yes (material: Lycra cloth + elastic band)
  • Game cartridge slots for 10pcs games with built-in console stand
  • Soft flap insert and interior made by soft cloth.
  • Zipper material: Rubber + Metal

