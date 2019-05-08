Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II, True Horror, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including True Horror, 30 Days Whole, iWriter Pro, Baldur’s Gate II: EE and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Face It – Back Camera Selfie: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Fingerprint Album: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Union – Combine & Edit Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Album Flow Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $6 (Reg. $10)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $38.50, Kingdom Hearts III $39, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Polarr Deep Crop: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Glide : Journey To Infinity: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Trader’s Way: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $45 (Reg. $60)
iOS Universal: Living Earth – Clock & Weather: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)
