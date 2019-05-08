Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II, True Horror, more

- May. 8th 2019 9:58 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including True Horror, 30 Days Whole, iWriter Pro, Baldur’s Gate II: EE and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Face It – Back Camera Selfie: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fingerprint Album: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Union – Combine & Edit Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Album Flow Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $38.50, Kingdom Hearts III $39, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Polarr Deep Crop: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Glide : Journey To Infinity: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trader’s Way: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $45 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Living Earth – Clock & Weather: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard