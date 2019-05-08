Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $38.50, Kingdom Hearts III $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Resident Evil 2 remake for PS4 and Xbox from $38.58 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it still fetches as much from Best Buy and GameStop. Today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Amazon is also now offering digital copies from just over $40. This one is “based on the original PlayStation console release in 1998” and “has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Devil May Cry 5, DOOM and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $39 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 7 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Plus many more digital Xbox game deals… | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $18 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Or $16.50 from Microsoft on Xbox
- Mega Man 11 $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
