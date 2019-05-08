Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $38.50, Kingdom Hearts III $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Resident Evil 2 remake for PS4 and Xbox from $38.58 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it still fetches as much from Best Buy and GameStop. Today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Amazon is also now offering digital copies from just over $40. This one is “based on the original PlayStation console release in 1998” and “has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Devil May Cry 5, DOOM and many more.

