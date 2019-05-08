Amazon has largely kept its Blink security camera lineup out of the limelight since it acquired the brand over two years ago. Today, the first notable refresh under the Amazon umbrella is available for pre-order with upgraded specs, free cloud storage and more. The Blink XT2 offers many of the same features that consumers loved in the original model but with a handful of upgrades. It’s still battery-powered with a weatherproof casing for use outside. Enhanced motion detection promises “precise” performance when needed, while also ignoring those false alerts that can be so frustrating with security cameras in 2019. Head below for more on the new Blink XT2.

Blink XT2: Extended battery life, enhanced motion detection

For the entry-level security-minded consumer, the new Blink XT2 checks nearly every box. Its streamlined design allows it to be placed just about anywhere, outdoors or in, to fit the needs of most setups. Unlike other security cameras on the market from Arlo and others, you can count on two years of battery life from a pair of AA batteries. That includes access to two-way talk, live view, and motion recording. Amazon rates that as double the previous generation model when “exclusively recording video.”

Naturally, the Blink XT2 is heavily ingrained into Amazon’s lineup of Echo devices. Users will be able to leverage Alexa control and call up cameras instantly on screen-laden Echos, like Spot or Show. Of course, that stellar battery life mentioned above means that users will have to depend on motion-activated recordings, versus a continual rolling feed. This makes it easy to miss out on the beginnings or ends of key actions that may take place within the field of view.

Peter Besen, GM of Blink, explains the new lineup further:

“We listened to our customers and delivered a product that not only improves existing standout features such as two-year battery life, but also adds new features like two-way talk and enhanced motion detection to further improve the product experience.”

Amazon cuts prices from the previous generation

The new Blink XT2 starts at $89.99, which is a 25% discount from the previous-generation model. However, a Blink Module is required to get started, and that bundle will sell for $99.99. Additional multi-camera bundles are also available at launch. Devices will begin shipping on May 22nd, with additional North American availability coming later this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

Amazon’s latest release delivers a budget-friendly camera at under $100. And while the features list seems long, there are still some concerns. Blink XT2 suffers from the same limited recording as other battery-powered cameras on the market. It’s great for catching casual action around your property, but any quick movements may be missed if recording does not start in time. That’s simply a concession most users have to make at this price point. There’s a lot to like, but ultimately it’s important to make sure that you have an accurate grasp of what type of monitoring you’ll be getting here.

Source: Amazon

