CamelBak’s magnetic stainless steel Chute Water Bottles from just $17 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $26, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on all available colors and the best price we can find. CamelBak charges $23 for this model right now. These stainless steel water bottles feature a magnetic handle so you don’t lose the cap and will keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for as long as 6. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. However, we are also seeing the larger sizes now matching the all-time lows as well. Head below for all the details.

More CamelBak Water Bottle Deals:

For an even more affordable CamelBak bottle, consider this 1L option from just $14.99 Prime shipped. If you’re looking for something to mix your protein shake in, we also still have the BlenderBottles Pro Series for just $10 (Reg. $15). That’s on top of the Under Armour Sideline Jug for $19 (Reg. $25).

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling

