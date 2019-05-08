CamelBak’s magnetic stainless steel Chute Water Bottles from just $17 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $26, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on all available colors and the best price we can find. CamelBak charges $23 for this model right now. These stainless steel water bottles feature a magnetic handle so you don’t lose the cap and will keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for as long as 6. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. However, we are also seeing the larger sizes now matching the all-time lows as well. Head below for all the details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More CamelBak Water Bottle Deals:
- 20-oz. Chute Mag Water Bottle $22 (Reg. $30)
- 32-oz. Chute Mag Water Bottle $27 (Reg. $36)
- 40-oz. Chute Mag Water Bottle $30 (Reg. $40)
For an even more affordable CamelBak bottle, consider this 1L option from just $14.99 Prime shipped. If you’re looking for something to mix your protein shake in, we also still have the BlenderBottles Pro Series for just $10 (Reg. $15). That’s on top of the Under Armour Sideline Jug for $19 (Reg. $25).
CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:
- NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking
- Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours
- Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling
- Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!