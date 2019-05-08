Center your home theater around Hisense’s 60-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV at $400 shipped (20% off)

Walmart is currently offering the Hisense 60R6E 60-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart UHDTV for $399.99 shipped. Typically selling for closer to $500, that’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked to date. If you’re looking to recreate the big-screen experience at home, then Hisense’s 60-inch UHDTV is a compelling option to consider. It’s equipped with a 4K HDR panel and, on top of that, it touts a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Roku capabilities, three HDMI ports and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $27 adjustable option at Amazon has over 26,200 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

And don’t forget that right now you can take 40% off Mohu’s entire selection of HDTV antennas.

Hisense 60-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart UHDTV features:

Easy to use. Smart to own. Movies, TV shows, Sports, Games, Music and Broadcast TV— the content options are ENDLESS with the R6E Series 4K UHD Hisense Roku TV. Featuring 4K Ultra High Definition resolution that has more pixels then HD, this TV packs incredible detail into an HDR-enhanced display that boosts contrast in the lightest and darkest areas of the screen. Other features of the R6E Series Hisense Roku TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes lag or shaking in fast-action scenes and Wi-Fi. Weekend binging on thousands of channels that the Roku operating system (OS) offers up gives everyone in your household something to watch. The easy set up and simple Home screen makes it hard NOT to love the R6E Series of the Hisense Roku TV. Connect to the Internet, activate, and start streaming.

