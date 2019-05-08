Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140, w/ wireless charging case $180 (Reg. $199) at Costco

Costco offers its members Apple’s second generation AirPods starting at $139.99. You can jump up to the upgraded wireless charging case for $179.99. Swing by your local Costco to avoid any shipping fees, otherwise you’ll be charged $5 for delivery. As a comparison, each model typically sells for $159 and $199 each. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer
