Targus’ Thunderbolt 3 Dock can drive two 4K monitors and packs plenty of I/O at $195 (35% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Dual Monitor Docking Station for $194.99 shipped. Originally retailing for $300, which it still fetches direct from Targus, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $250 or so. That’s good for a 22% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With 100W of power passthrough, this dock can drive two 4K displays over a single cable. This Thunderbolt 3 dock features a plethora of ports, including two DisplayPort, dual HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 inputs and more. Plus it even includes a one meter USB-C cable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 355 customers.

For comparison, other USB-C hubs sells for $250 or more at Amazon. That makes today’s deal on the Targus option even more notable.

In for a more portable option? This 6-in-1 USB-C Hub adds HDMI, Ethernet and USB-A to your Mac for $21 (Reg. $60).

Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station features:

Get the most of your workstation with two ultra-high-def. monitors. Plug them in with the USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station with 100W Power, which is Thunderbolt 3 compatible and supports both DisplayPort and HDMI. It’ll help keep your laptop, and your productivity, humming all day long as it delivers integrated power and charging for most USB-C laptops up to 100W.With four USB 3.0 ports (including one that’s high-powered for charging devices), plus an Audio In/Out port for speakers, mics, or earphones, it’s easy to customize your workstation. Truly universal, it’s compatible with various operating programs and platforms.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!