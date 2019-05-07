Missing HDMI, Ethernet and USB-A? This 6-in-1 USB-C adds them to your Mac for $21 (Reg. $60)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 76RRSK3O at checkout. Normally selling for $60, that saves you 65% and is good for $39 discount. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 and is a new all-time low. This hub brings back all of the I/O you may be missing from your new Mac and touts three USB-A, Ethernet and HDMI ports alongside a 100W PD input. Plus the hub’s aluminum enclosure offers added durability and rounds out the list of notable features. Over 505 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Should you not need HDMI or the power passthrough, then Aukey’s more affordable USB-C hub at $17 is a budget-friendly option that still imbues your Mac with extra ports. It trades out Ethernet as well, but brings three USB 3.0 ports as well as microSD and SD card readers.

Alternatively, you can still save up to 45% on a wide selection of Sabrent USB 3.0 Hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports

Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps

USB-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!