TP-Link’s latest Kasa smart outlets and light switches are on sale from $55 shipped

B&H is offering a pair of notable smart home accessory deals this morning, headlined by a two-pack of TP-Link KP200 Kasa Wall Outlets for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $80 and Amazon is currently asking closer to $35 each. The latest from TP-Link’s Kasa line delivers in-wall control of your outlets, with the option to leverage Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s an easy way to add non-intrusive smart home features to your space. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Next up, B&H has a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Light Switches for $59.99 shipped. Amazon is currently listing individual units at $37 each. You’ll find all of the same features as the lead deal above, in terms of smart home and voice control. These switches do offer an integrated dimmer for added functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TP-Link Kasa KP200 features:

Remotely Turn On/Off Four Devices

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Connectivity

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

Kasa Smart App for iOS and Android

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

