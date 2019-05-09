Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models see best discounts yet, on sale starting at $249 shipped

Expercom is currently discounting various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models starting with the 38mm style for $249 shipped. That’s good for a $150 discount from the list price as well as $40 under B&H’s current sale price. Today’s offer is also $10 less than our previous mention and the best price that we’ve seen on this configuration. Apple Watch Series 3 is headlined with GPS tracking, a swimproof design, heart rate sensor and a whole host of fitness monitoring capabilities. Even with the launch of Series 4, Apple’s previous generation Watch is a great way to dive into the world of wearables. You can also step up to the 42mm Nike+ edition at a new low of $279 as well. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale by picking up an additional band for your new Apple Watch. Can’t decide on which style would look perfect on your wrist? Then you’ll want to check out our guide of the best third-party options from $5. We’ve compared everything from leather and sport styles to nylon and more to help make the decision a bit easier.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof

watchOS 5

