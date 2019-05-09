Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models see best discounts yet, on sale starting at $249 shipped

- May. 9th 2019 1:28 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
From $249
0

Expercom is currently discounting various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models starting with the 38mm style for $249 shipped. That’s good for a $150 discount from the list price as well as $40 under B&H’s current sale price. Today’s offer is also $10 less than our previous mention and the best price that we’ve seen on this configuration. Apple Watch Series 3 is headlined with GPS tracking, a swimproof design, heart rate sensor and a whole host of fitness monitoring capabilities. Even with the launch of Series 4, Apple’s previous generation Watch is a great way to dive into the world of wearables. You can also step up to the 42mm Nike+ edition at a new low of $279 as well. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale by picking up an additional band for your new Apple Watch. Can’t decide on which style would look perfect on your wrist? Then you’ll want to check out our guide of the best third-party options from $5. We’ve compared everything from leather and sport styles to nylon and more to help make the decision a bit easier.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $249

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Expercom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go