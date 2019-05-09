Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings line at Target debut around six months ago with must-have kitchen items (find our guide here). Released today, you can find tons of new spring arrivals from the brand. In the spring collection you will find beautiful serving pieces, dinnerware, tabletop decor and much more. Plus, everything is very affordable with prices ranging from $3 to $40. Head below to find our top five picks from this new line.

1. My Go To Serving Board

Spring and summer are known to be one of the busiest times for inviting guests over for barbecues, pool parties and more. Serve your company snacks with the Chrissy Teigen x Target Serving Board. This rustic piece is unique, functional and is a great decor piece for when not in use. It also has a handle for easy carrying and has over 18-inches of space to fill of food. Pick up this serving board at a low cost of $25.

2. Melamine Dinnerware Collection

Spruce up your spring and summer dinnerware with Chrissy Teigen x Target’s Melamine Collection. Designed with a hand-painted tropical design with cool tones that’s perfect for warm weather. Each piece is made of lightweight, chip-resistant melamine, that’s great for everyday use, outdoor get togethers and more. Even better, make clean-up a breeze by throwing all of the items in the dishwasher. In this collection find pieces such as plates, bowls, platters and more starting from just $3.

3. Water Hyacinth Placemat

Complete your table setup with the Water Hyacinth Place Mats. These neutral placemats will go with any decor or table and its organic weave is very on-trend. They are also versatile to use indoors or outdoors and each mat is priced at $8.

4. Round Bowl with Aluminum Gold Handle

Who doesn’t love a fresh salad or fruit bowl in the summer? The Chrissy Teigen x Target’s Round Bowl is the perfect option to serve summer delights and its aluminum gold handles make it convenient to carry. Its hard carved mango wood looks luxurious, however it features a budget-friendly price tag of $40.

5. French Bulldog Cookie Jar White

Finally, dig into your snacks by opening the cutest French Bulldog Cookie Jar. This cookie jar will be the cutest decor piece on your kitchen counter, especially if you own or love french bulldog’s. Inspired by Chrissy’s and John Legend’s French Bulldogs “Penny” and “Pippa,” this cute cookie jar will be a delight in your home for just $20.

Which piece from the new spring line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!