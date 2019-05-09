Make your Apple Watch ready for any occasion w/ these leather or silicone bands from $6

MARGE PLUS-WY (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in multiple sizes and colors for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code Y7O8CCLD at checkout. Normally $13 or more, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Though Apple charges $149 for its leather bands, this is a great way to expand your collection without breaking the bank. Plus, with multiple sizes and colors available, you’ll be able to pick up several so you always have one to match any occasion. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

BRG Tech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is also offering its Silicone Apple Watch Band in multiple sizes and colors for $5.99 Prime shipped when the code 8O3XDZAU is used at checkout. Normally $10 or more, this is a match for what we normally see and is the lowest available. Not everyone likes a leather band, as silicone is more durable and can be worn in wetter conditions without the worry of breaking down. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Still want something different? Swing by our roundup with options from just $5. We’ve compared just about every style band, including metal, nylon, and more. And if you don’t have an Apple Watch yet, the Series 3 LTE see its best discounts yet, as it’s now on sale from just $249 shipped.

Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Superior quality: 100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent.

