Williams Sonoma has collaborated with AERIN for a summer-ready collection. Inspired by the creator of AERIN’s passion for travel, this vibrant line of home goods embodies the beauty of the Mediterranean. With a color palette of blue, white, yellow and green that’s gorgeous for warm weather entertaining. If you’re looking to spruce up your summer dinnerware, decor or furniture, this line features an array of luxury items with prices starting from just $7. Head below to find our top picks from the AERIN Williams Sonoma Line.

Table Top

Entertain your guests by having an Instagram-perfect table top. The AERIN Seville Tablecloth is stunning. Its large blue and white print will standout in any space and it’s available in a square, round or runner style. Even better, you can pair this tablecloth with matching set of four dip bowls, dinner plates and the serving platter. Also, these pieces can be used throughout the year by changing in different colors of red, green and more.

Wicker Accents

One trend that’s booming in home decor for spring and summer is wicker. A standout and one of my personal favorite pieces from the collection is the East Hampton Outdoor Wicker Chairs. These chairs will spruce up any outdoor space and it features weather-resistant material. Each chair comes with a cushion set that’s padded for additional comfort too. This neutral style is extremely versatile to pair with any array of pillows and this Leah Printer Outdoor option is a must-have from the line.

Serving your Guests

With warm weather approaching, friends and family love to be outdoors. Serve your guests cold refreshments with the White Confetti Pitcher. This clear and speckled pitcher is timeless and can be used for years to come. It makes for a great centerpiece item when not in use with flowers. Finally, this pitcher would also make a wonderful wedding or house warming gift and it’s under $50.

Another way you can serve your guests cold beverages is with the Ginger Jar Party Bucket. This party bucket is not only functional with its large interior (large enough to fix six champagne bottles) for drinks but it’s also stunning. It features a blue and white design with rattan handles for a perfect contrast. This party bucket is priced at $300, however if you’re looking for a smaller version the single champagne bucket is priced at $150.

Which piece from the new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also , IKEA’s new outdoor furniture line that will have your patio ready for guests with prices from $57.

