Save 50% on Apple’s official Smart Keyboards for iPad Pro starting at $79.50 shipped

Target is currently offering Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $79.50 shipped. Step up to the 12.9-inch model for $84.50. Normally selling for $159 and $169 respectively at Apple, today’s offer is over $30 less than our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. This cover brings a full-size keyboard to your iPad and thanks to its built-in Smart Connector, you won’t have to worry about charging batteries or pairing issues. Apple’s Smart Keyboard is a great way to get the most out of the tablet while working on-the-go. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Today’s deal is even more notable when considering that most third-party keyboard covers for iPad Pro are more expensive at Amazon. The popular Logitech SLIM COMBO Keyboard Case is $90, for comparison.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an Apple Pencil, should you still not have picked one up to pair with your iPad Pro.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

The Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a keyboard like no other. It’s a full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad Air with the Smart Connector. Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover. Unfold the full-size Smart Keyboard when you need it, then fold it to create a durable and lightweight cover when you don’t. No need for batteries or pairing. It’s just as easy to use as it is to take with you.

