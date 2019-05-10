Add a Gold or Blue Camo Wireless PS4 Controller to your setup for $40 (Reg. up to $65)

Newegg is now offering the Gold and Blue Camo DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers for PlayStation 4 at $39.99 shipped each. Simply use code EMCTAUT62 at checkout to redeem the special price. The Gold model, for example, is regularly up to $65 at Best Buy but is currently on sale for $47 at Amazon, much like the standard black colorway. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re looking to fill out your DualShock collection or just add a bit of color to your setup, today’s deal is a great opportunity to do so. Head below for all the details.

No matter what color you prefer, one of those dual charging stations is a great way to ensure you’re always ready to go. The highly-rated AmazonBasics model sells for $14 Prime shipped, but we also still have this DOBE option for under $8.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers:

Precision controller enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4. Improved feel, shape, and sensitivity of dual analog sticks and trigger buttons New multi-touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers. DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands.

