Keep your DualShock 4’s juiced up w/ the DOBE Dual PS4 Controller Charger for $8 (Reg. $14)

DOBE Direct (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Dual PS4 Controller Charger for $7.97. Apply coupon code XDMVXWB5 at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly close to $14 these days, today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked at roughly 45% off and the lowest price we can find. This dual charging station can juice up a pair of DualShock 4 controllers in a around 3 hours (2.5 hours for one controller). It features a battery indicator light and can be powered via USB or from a wall adapter (sold separately). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While today’s deal might not come with the same level of brand recognition as something like the PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station, it is also about half the price. Complete your PS4 setup with a vertical stand for under $10 Prime shipped.

DOBE Dual PS4 Controller Charger:

Built-in Micro USB Micro adapter ports – allows you to securely store and charge up two controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the system.

Dual wireless controller charger – Power through the USB port from either the console, PC or wall power source (wall adapter is not included), steady current, you can even turn on and use the system with the controller while it’s on the charger

Fuly charge can be completed within 2.5 hours when charging one controller. Fuly charge to two controllers simultaneously within 3 hours, It provides an easy and quick way to charge and store your controllers securely.

