Take $400 off HiFiMan’s latest HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones, now down to $299

Adorama offers the HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones for $299 shipped. That cuts $400 off the going rate at HiFiMan direct, is $50 under the last price drop and a new all-time low. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original release, the HE5se iterations on its predecessor’s design and brings refreshed drivers into the mix for improved audio as well. This pair of wired headphones features memory foam ear pads for comfortable listening, a lighter form-factor and new Planar Magnetic drivers with a nanometer-thick diaphragm. Having just been released last fall, reviews are still coming in. But past releases of HiFiMan’s headphones carry solid reviews across the board.

Those looking to bring home Planar Magnetic Headphones on an even tighter budget will be right at home with the HIFIMAN HE-400I. At $179, these headphones feature the same memory foam padding and similar Planar Magnetic. Though the $120 difference does equate to lower-quality audio.

HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones features:

The new HE5se re-imagines and updates the beloved original while retaining the basic elements fo what made this headphone one of HiFiMan’s most successful models. The nanometer-thick diaphragm is remarkably precise, giving the HE5se’s planar driver a sense of space and sonic realism that is unmatched by similarly priced products. Lighter and more adjustable for maximum comfort, even after hours of listening. Angled at 10 degrees to reduce pressure and ensure a long-lasting link between the headphone and the cable. Featuring memory foam surrounded by pleather and soft velour outer layers that gently envelope the ear.

