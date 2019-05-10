Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12th. If it’s slipped your mind and you’ve not yet bought dear mom a gift, you’re in luck… if you’re an Amazon Prime member. A wide range of items qualify for free Prime 1-day shipping in Amazon’s Mother’s Day Shop. That means you can order something now, have it by tomorrow, and make your mom’s day special come Sunday. Head below for some last-minute Mother’s Day gifts you can find at Amazon that will be delivered to your door next-day.

Give mom the gift of light

The jury is out on the alleged health benefits of salt lamps, but you have to admit that they make fine piece of statement decor. This Levoit Kyra Himalayan Salt Lamp is $20.50 and features a dimmable touch switch to help create a perfect mood. No need for mom to worry about buying any light bulbs, either, as this lamp already includes two 15-watt bulbs.

For the mom who likes to keep active

Has your mom logged so many steps that her fitness tracker is worn out? Surprise her with a brand-new Garmin vívomove Sport HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $150. Not only can it track vitals such as heart rate and stress levels, it can also pair with a smartphone for text and call notifications. And let’s not forget how stylish it is. The sleek design and white/rose gold color combination means mom can wear this watch on her daily walks, at the office, or out to dinner.

If your mom truly wants to do it all

Moms already do a lot for their families. But what if your mother strives to become an all-around domestic marvel, like world famous homemaker Martha Stewart? Good news — you can pick her up a hardcover edition of The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Anything for $24.50. From throwing the perfect party to learning how to light a campfire, this book explains how to do just about anything “The Martha Way.”

Don’t forget that moms like to be pampered, too

If your mom is the type to put the needs of others beyond her own, present her with something that’ll remind her that there’s nothing wrong with a little self-care and pampering. This Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Kit costs $12.50 and includes everything needed for soft, smooth hands. You can also grab the Burt’s Bee’s Boldly Beautiful 4-piece Gift Set at $23. It comes with lip gloss, eye shadow, mascara, and face cleaning wipes.

And if you’re really at a loss…

…you can’t go wrong with a digital Amazon gift card. Choose a design (or upload your own), input a denomination, and select the date you want it to appear in your mom’s inbox. If you’d rather have something tangible to give, opt for a print at home gift card instead.

You can learn more about the Amazon Mother’s Day Shop here. Note that shipment times may vary by location.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!