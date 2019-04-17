Mother’s Day is less than a month away. (It falls on May 12th this year, to be exact.) If you’re stumped on what to get your dear mom for the occasion, don’t fret. The Amazon Mother’s Day Shop is now open and features a wide range of gift ideas for you to peruse. Head below for a look at the key categories within plus some of our favorite items.

If your mother loves handmade crafts

You’ll want to check out Amazon’s Handmade Mother’s Day Gifts category, which features jewelry, home decor, kitchen accessories, and beauty items. For instance, these Personalized Stackable Rings are $15 each plus shipping. Customize them with the names of you and your siblings or even grandchildren. It’s not limited to names, however; you can also engrave a date that’s special to your mom or a short phrase that’s meaningful to her. You’ll want to order sooner rather than later, as these rings take about a couple of days to make.

If your mother has quirky tastes

Amazon’s Mother’s Day Shop features a bevy of unique gifts for the mom who is far from ordinary. Within you’ll find T-shirts and mugs with witty sayings, funny books, and hilarious yet practical items for the home. If your mom has a green thumb and a sense of humor, surprise her with the Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit for $18. It includes everything required to grow purple spring onions, rainbow radishes, and other veggies that’ll look like they’re straight from a cartoon. Despite the funky colors, these will be 100% safe to eat.

If your mother fancies the classics

We’re talking flowers, candy, and gift baskets here. For the mom who appreciates flowers, the Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria Bouquet is $41 and ships with a glass vase. Nearly 60% of the Amazon shoppers who left a review gave it 5 stars, with many saying they were “pleasantly surprised” with the quality of the flowers. Bear in mind that you can’t select a delivery date here, so time your order carefully. You can pair these flowers with a 12-pack of Chocolate Covered Strawberries for $36.50 to satisfy your mom’s sweet tooth. Each berry is dipped in real chocolate, then packaged in ice for overnight shipping.

If you need to show your appreciation for mom on a budget

Let’s face it — in most cases, whatever you buy your mother she will cherish and love it forever because it’s from you. Should you need to be mindful of your spending, Amazon’s Mother’s Day Shop has a selection of gifts at under $30 for you to browse. It’s really just a collection of sub-$30 items pulled from the three categories above, but much easier to sort through.

More from Amazon’s Mother’s Day Shop

Other sub-categories in the Amazon Mother’s Day Gift Shop include clothing & shoes, beauty & self care, and gift cards — the ultimate go-to for when you’re absolutely stumped and/or have dropped the ball and waited too long.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to think about what to buy for the woman who brought you into this world. Also, many items are free 2-day Prime shipping eligible so even if you’re down to the wire, you still have a chance to get your gift to mom just in time for the 12th.

Browse the entire Amazon Mother’s Day Gift Shop right here.

By the way, if your mom is one for pampering herself, we recently put together a guide to creating an at-home spa with items for $50 or less.

