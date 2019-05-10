Logitech’s immersive Z625 Speaker System drops to $117 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z625 2.1 Speaker System for $116.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Best Buy. That’s $33 off what B&H is charging and makes for one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This satellite speaker and subwoofer set delivers 400 watts of peak power, bringing immersive audio to your current setup. With optional inputs including optical, 3.5mm, and RCA, you’ll be able to quickly and easily hook this set up to a computer, TV, and most other home theater devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a beefier 5.1 system, swing by our hands-on review of Logitech’s new Z606. Not only will you find an excellent write-up, but also a top notch video review showcasing the look and feel of the product.

Logitech Z625 2.1 Speaker System features:

Thx-certified speaker system tuned to exact audio specifications accurately produces the ultimate sound experience for your games, movies and music

Versatile home speaker system connects to 3 entertainment devices simultaneously. Works with any device with either an optical, headphone jack (3.5mm) or RCA inputs

