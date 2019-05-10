Just released May 6th, Lululemon debut a new collaboration with New York designer Robert Geller. The new line is called “Take the Moment” and it was designed for versatility. Tested by 46 hours in a urban lifestyle, from early morning runs to late night flights this 12-piece line has everything you need for everyday. In the collection you will find jackets, tops, pants, shorts, swim-shorts and more with prices starting from $68. Head below to find our top picks from the Lululemon x Robert Geller Collection.

Unique Tops

For spring and summer, the tie dye trend is booming and this collection does not disappoint with statement pieces. The Take The Moment Collared Short Sleeve Shirt is extremely versatile, lightweight and features a four-way stretch construction. Robert Geller states that this piece “will keeps you feeling dry and looking sharp no matter what the day throws at you”. It even has zippered pockets for storage and is priced at $128. Better yet, it also comes in a long-sleeve version and two color options.

Kick up your workouts with no distraction in the Take the Moment Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This shirt was designed with two breathable mesh materials with anti-stink and sweat properties. Its shoulder details were made to give you full range of motion and the fabric won’t ride up during any workout. Better yet, it comes in three color options and would look great layered under the top above. Pick up this t-shirt that’s priced at $78.

Versatile Bottoms

Every man should add a pair of joggers to their wardrobe. Not only are joggers comfortable, they’re also versatile and stylish. The Take the Mont 27-inch Joggers feature bold contrasting lines that are unique and will standout with any look. Made with lightweight, stretch material, this style will be great to workout, travel or do everyday errands in. Best of all, it has zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve. Pick up these joggers for yourself or a loved one for $148.

Neon Outerwear

Finally, if you haven’t yet noticed neon is huge for this spring and summer. The Take the Moment Jacket is a must-have from this collection. Its neon coloring is perfect for all of your low light workouts to keep you visible and it’s water-resistant. It also has sleeves with stretch for maximum movement and a cinched hem that’s flattering. However, if you’re not a fan of jackets, be sure to check out the Robert Geller x Lululemon Pullover that also features neon accents.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

