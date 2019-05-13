Nearly all of Anker’s eufy smart home lineup is on sale: Switches, plugs, cameras, more

Eufy’s nearly entire line of smart home accessories is on sale at Amazon today. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the eufy Smart Plug for $15.99. Regularly up to $25, this is the second best price we’ve tracked all-time. This low-cost smart plug offers compatibility with Alex and Google Assistant. Without a required hub, it’s an easy way to start or expand your smart home setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

EufyHome via Amazon offers its new eufyCam 2-camera E 1080p Wireless Security Camera Bundle for $269.99 shipped when promo code EUFY88AP is applied during checkout. That’s good for $100 off the regular price. Need two cameras? You can grab the 3-camera bundle for $369.99 (Reg. $400) with code EUFY55AP. Anker recently entered the home security camera space with its new eufyCam, which was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all-time. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started on DVR functionality.

Other notable eufy deals include:

eufy's Smart Plugs are meant to make everyone's life easier, so giving access permission to other users is as simple as accepting a request from another EufyHome account. Revoke access at anytime. eufy Smart Plugs have Wi-Fi capabilities built-in, so just install, setup via the eufyHome app, and use. This is smart living made simple.

