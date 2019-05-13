In case you didn’t know, Anthropologie has an outdoor line called Terrain. In side you will find beautiful outdoor furniture, decor, garden essentials, fire pits and more. Plus, Terrain has just launched an array of new items for summer that are a must-see and offer prices from just $38. Head below to find our top picks from Terrain.

Furniture

In outdoor furniture, wicker is a huge trend right now and it’s timeless for years to come. One of our favorite pieces from this collection is the Kabu Vine All Weather Wicker Sofa. It sits three guests and comes with cushions which are available in two color options. This sofa is very versatile and will go with any outdoor space. However, it’s quite expensive at nearly $4,000.

The Narrow Arm All Weather Wicker Three Seat Sofa is a very similar option and priced at $1,498. This sofa was also designed with all-weather materials and is lightweight at just 38-pounds, so it’s easy to move. Even better, this sofa also comes with the cushions included.

Lighting

Create a glow to your outdoor space with the lighting from Terrain. String lights are a huge trend right now and the Stargazer Commercial Light String is a perfect option. It features 35-feet of lights and a stainless steel support cable was designed for long-term use. You can also use the Floral Lace Solar Lanterns to mimic a warm glow. These lanterns are solar powered and can provide up to seven hours of light after charging in the sun. Better yet, each lantern is priced at just $38.

Fire Pits

Who doesn’t love a summer bonfire? Invite your friends and family to a summer outdoor get-together and start up the fire with the Square Bowl Fire Pit. This sleek and modern option features a large bowl on the top and a firewood storage on the bottom. Made of iron, the fire pit is practical and priced at just under $500.

Planters

A great way to add life to your outdoor space is by adding plants and planters. One of our top picks is the Fiber Concrete Flare Urn. This planter would look wonderful at an opening, by your garage doors or your front entrance. It can also be used indoors when the weather cools down too. You can also add the Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree to the planter for a gorgeous look.

Which piece from Terrain’s new summer line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the new Draper James x Crate & Barrel Cookout Collection that has everything you need for a backyard barbecue.

