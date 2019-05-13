The latest iMacs from Apple see $150 discounts, 5K models from $1,649 shipped

- May. 13th 2019 4:01 pm ET

0

Expercom is taking $150 off the latest Apple 27-inch 5K iMacs. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is the 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB model at $1,649. For comparison, it regularly sells for $1,799 and Best Buy is currently charging $1,730. This model features a beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and a 1TB Fusion drive. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Put your savings to work and grab the Twelve South Backpack for iMacs. This sleek add-on lets you hide storage and other accessories behind your iMac display. It also has a matching design, which is sure to complement the Apple look.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch Retina 5k Display 5120×2880 resolution
  • 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz
  • Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB GDDR5 memory
  • 8GB (2x4GB Apple) memory
  • 1TB Fusion Drive storage
  • Apple Magic Mouse 2
  • Magic Keyboard

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Expercom

Expercom

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp