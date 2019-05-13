The latest iMacs from Apple see $150 discounts, 5K models from $1,649 shipped

Expercom is taking $150 off the latest Apple 27-inch 5K iMacs. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is the 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB model at $1,649. For comparison, it regularly sells for $1,799 and Best Buy is currently charging $1,730. This model features a beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and a 1TB Fusion drive. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Put your savings to work and grab the Twelve South Backpack for iMacs. This sleek add-on lets you hide storage and other accessories behind your iMac display. It also has a matching design, which is sure to complement the Apple look.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-inch Retina 5k Display 5120×2880 resolution

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB GDDR5 memory

8GB (2x4GB Apple) memory

1TB Fusion Drive storage

Apple Magic Mouse 2

Magic Keyboard

