Rare savings on official Apple Watch bands from $35: Milanese Loop $75, more

Best Buy offers Apple’s official 42mm Milanese Loop Watch Band for $74.99 shipped. Note: You may have to select the ’42mm’ size on the product page to see this sale price. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 and is $15 less than our previous mention. There’s a lot to like about Apple’s in-house Milanese Loop band, including a smooth stainless steel design with magnetic clasps. You can also grab Apple’s Sport Loop 42mm Band in Seashell for $34.99. That’s a $14 savings off the regular price and the best we can find.

If you’re not ready to pay big for Apple’s official bands, there are plenty of lower-cost alternatives. This third-party option is $12 and available in various colors and finishes. Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more styles.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it's fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

