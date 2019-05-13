Hunter HomeKit fans are on sale today at Home Depot, more styles from $40

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering various ceiling fans starting at $40 with free shipping available for all. One standout for us is the Hunter Cavera Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Fan for $215. That’s down from the regular going rate of $249 and just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time. This model is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Simply tell Siri to start up your fan, and the rest will be taken care of. Learn more in our previous hands-on review of this line. Shop today’s sale for even more styles and deals with 4+ star ratings across the board.

Looking to retro fit in HomeKit support for your fans? Go with Lutron’s Caseta in-wall switches as a viable option to easily bring Siri control to your home. Learn more here.

Hunter Cavera Smart Fan features:

The Hunter Cavera Wi-Fi enabled ceiling fan works with home automation devices and applications including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. The clean, contemporary design is coherent, compact and able to fit perfectly in any contemporary large room or office. The integrated light fixture and WhisperWind motor technology will give you the light and air movement you need to feel right at home.

