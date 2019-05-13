Kick back and relax w/ the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool for $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Intex Swim Center Inflatable Family Lounge Pool for $29.99 shipped. Also at Target. Normally $40 or so, this is the second-lowest we’ve tracked over the past 12 months outside of a drop to around $27. As the summer approaches, chilling out in some refreshing water with friends and family is a must. If you don’t already have a pool at your home, pick up this lounge center and enjoy the great outdoors, without breaking a sweat. There’s a built-in seat so you can easily sit and relax while working on your tan. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for the best pool accessories? Check our recent roundup with many great options to choose from. Whether you want to lounge around, play some games, or party on, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool features:

Perfect for splashing and playing, this fun pool is great for keeping friends and family cool all summer long.

Add some color and style to your backyard with the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool.

Parents can get cozy on the built-in-bench while they watch their little ones enjoy the water.

Two air chambers, each with a combo valve are included for quick and easy inflation and deflation.

Water Capacity: 156 gallons (12″ of wall height)

88″ L x 85″ W x 30″ H inflated; 13ga vinyl; Parents get comfy on the building bench while the little ones enjoy the water

2 air chambers each with combo; Capacity 12.5″ wall height: 169gal

