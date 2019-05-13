Monoprice is currently taking up to 24% off a selection of its in-house smart home accessories starting at $12. Shipping varies per item, but most carry free delivery. One standout for us is the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus PIR Multi Sensor at $29.74 shipped. Normally selling for $35, that saves you 15% and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year. This sensor combines motion, temperature, humidity and light detection to form a versatile option for every smart home. It’s a perfect companion to a smart thermostat, as you can use it to get hyper local readings and see when you should kick on the AC this summer. All of Monoprice’s smart home devices are well-reviewed. Shop the entire sale here or head below for additional Z-Wave device deals and more.

Monoprice’s Z-Wave device deals are perfect ways to expand your existing smart home. Various systems are compatible with Z-Wave, from SmartThings to newer platforms like Ring. For an in-depth guide on how to get started, check out our guide on kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home with the best hubs, switches, sensors and more.

Other notable Z-Wave devices deals and more:

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus PIR Multi Sensor features:

This passive infrared (PIR) sensor detects motion and sends a Z-Wave® trigger signal to the network. It also features temperature, humidity, and light sensors, which will automatically report changes in the conditions and will report the absolute values when queried. It has a tamper-proof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. This is a security enabled Z-Wave Plus product and a security enabled Z-Wave gateway/controller must be used to fully utilize the deal on this device.

