Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics True Wireless IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds $30, more

- May. 13th 2019 10:25 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when code QGDZ5PPS has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $46, that’s good for a 35% discount and drops the price to a new all-time low. The earbuds pair with a charging case which offer up to 120 hours of total listening time. Plus IPX7 waterproofing means that these truly wireless options are ideal for intensive workouts and so much more. Over 525 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Samsung Level Active Bluetooth Earbuds: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • Jsaux Aluminum 36W Dual-USB Car Charger: $8 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code XB73IMJ4
  • OtterBox SYMMETRY Google Pixel 2 Case: $18.50 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 

Extended playtime: true wireless ear buds that last over 3 hours on a full charge; 3350mAh case can recharge the ear buds up to 40 times to give you 120H of extra playtime, doubles as a power bank. User-friendly: remove ear buds from the charging Pod to auto turn on and connect to your last Device, Disconnects when returned; One touch control for streamlined user interface. Uninterrupted enjoyment: Bluetooth 5. 0 for no signal loss or music dropouts to retain high quality audio within 10M/ 33ft operational range; straightforward to pair with any Device

