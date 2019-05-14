Still mourning AirPower? Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad charges iPhone and Apple Watch for $50

- May. 14th 2019 2:03 pm ET

$50
Anker Direct via Amazon offers the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $49.99 shipped. That’s a $10 savings and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower nowhere to be found, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Early reviews are positive. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you just want to charge your phone, consider going with Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5. You’ll miss out on the Apple Watch functionality, but you can still count on solid charging times for both iPhone and Android devices.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad features:

  • Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.
  • Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
  • Case Friendly: Charges phones through most protective cases (keys, metal objects, or credit cards will interfere with charging).
  • Certified Safe: Works safety and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.

