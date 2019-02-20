As the AirPower wireless charging pad continues to hang in the balance after Apple missed its self-imposed 2018 deadline, more and more brands are looking to fill the gap. The latest one is industry veteran Anker, which is known for its popular line of smartphone accessories. This week the brand launched its new PowerWave+ Pad 2-in-1 Qi Charger that’s aimed squarely at those with AirPower blues.

Anker’s latest release hits the scene with a familiar design that leans toward AirPower in looks but lacks the same place-your-device-anywhere and charger feature set. While Apple’s own wireless charging pad is said to be on the way soon, Anker is ready to bring the PowerWave+ Pad mainstream now.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad Available Today

The Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives today as an alternative to the pricier AirPower, hitting Amazon with a $56 launch price. In typical Anker fashion, you can expect that number to drop periodically as deals pop-up at 9to5Toys.

On the pad you’ll find a designated charging spot for your iPhone. The PowerWave+ will provide 7.5W power for the latest devices from Apple, meeting the fastest wireless charging times currently available. One of the beauties of charging pads like this one from Anker is the ability leave most cases on while in-use. There’s nothing restricting the size here, as long as the case is Qi-friendly, there won’t be a problem.

A pop-up circle provides a stand for Apple Watch, but you’ll have to provide your own charging puck. It’s somewhat disappointing that Anker doesn’t include a Watch charger with purchase, but you can assume most users already have one on-hand and this helps keep the price down.

Apple AirPower vs Anker PowerWave+ Pad

There’s a lot to like about Apple’s forthcoming AirPower wireless charger. That is, other than a lack of availability. An in-house Apple design and the ability to place your device anywhere on the pad make it a true first-party wireless charging experience.

For those hoping to upgrade to an all-in-one iPhone and Apple Watch wireless charger today, looking elsewhere is a necessity. Anker’s PowerWave+ offers a low-cost alternative to AirPower but not without sacrificing some of the features that I detailed above. If AirPower does arrive with a $150+ price tag, I’m certain that most users out there will be looking for another charging solution and Anker will be ready.

The Anker PowerWave+ Pad is available today at Amazon for $55.99. It ships with a bundled wall charger and microUSB cable. Learn more on this landing page.