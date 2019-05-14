This week’s best iTunes movie deals: ‘Space Adventures’ from $6, Disney films $15, more starting at $1

- May. 14th 2019 8:53 am ET

This week’s best iTunes movie deals include a Space Adventures sale from $6, Disney films for $15, a number of popular titles starting at $5, and the usual $1 HD rental. Head below for more.

iTunes is hosting a sale focused on Space Adventures titles with deals from $6. There are a number of films available, but here are our top picks:

Looking for Disney deals? You’ve come to the right place. There are a handful of $15 Disney titles which have returned to their all-time low prices. For comparison, we typically see each of these films selling for $20. Our favorites include:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Dawn Wall which has stellar ratings with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and 4.8/5 star rating at iTunes. It typically rents for $5 or more at competing services.

