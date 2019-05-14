KRFT’s customizable iOS music production surfaces now down to $7 (Reg. $15)

KRFT for iOS is now on sale for $6.99. After receiving a major update and jumping up to a regular price of $15, we have only seen this one go on sale a couple times. Easily one of my favorite music-making applications on iOS, if you’re interested in these kinds of things I highly suggest you jump in while it’s more than 50% off. KRFT allows musicians to create their very production surface, filled with instruments, samples and much more. In fact, you can get a detailed breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 users. More details below.

We are finally getting some notable iOS price drops today.

KRFT is a modular instrument for expressive music production that we built to challenge the two decade old paradigm of the multi-track DAW. Designed from the ground up with a focus on live experimentation and expressive interactions, KRFT will inspire you to make music that would normally be out of reach. Rather than being confined to a fixed interface KRFT lets you create a surface that suits your musical needs whether you’re building an experimental groove box or composing an entire track.

