Grow your brick-build collection with deals on LEGO Star Wars, Creator and more from $12

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Hoth Medical Chamber set for $20.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly two months. This 255-piece set includes Luke and Leia minifigures as well as two brick-built medical droids. It’s a great build for fans of The Empire Strikes Back, and features a bacta tank and other structures to help recreate one of the film’s notable scenes. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Star Wars Hoth Medical Chamber features:

Play out scenes from ice-planet Hoth with this LEGO® Star Wars 75203 Hoth Medical Chamber set This foldout model has everything a budding medic needs to treat Rebel soldiers, including an opening bacta tank with space for Luke Skywalker, a rotating examination chair, bed, wash station and a selection of medical tools This LEGO brick recreation of Echo Base’s infirmary from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back also includes a Princess Leia minifigure and 2 medical droids

