Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual USB Port Foldable Wall Charger $8 Prime shipped, more

STSS (An Aukey-Affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual USB Port 4.8A Wall Charger for $8.05 Prime shipped when code 9T2XNFSW has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $13, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount and is around $1 less than the Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s dual port charger sports a foldable plug which makes it a compact option for adding to your bag. And with the ability to pump out 4.8A of power, it’s a notable solution for charging up your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously while traveling. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Designed to work with all popular USB powered devices from iPhones to Android phones, tablets, photography gear, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more. Whatever USB powered gear you’ve got, we’ve got you covered. Advanced circuitry and built in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and over charging.

Tuned to support healthier battery function and faster USB charging speeds, AiPower intelligently adjusts power output to match the unique charging needs of all your USB powered gear. With up to 2.4A of dedicated adaptive output per Ai USB port, your devices will each receive the safest maximum recharge rate possible.