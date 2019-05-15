ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat + two extra sensors $216 (Reg. $300)

Home Depot offers ecobee4 bundled with extra room sensors for $216 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat typically goes for $249 and the sensors for over $60. Both are currently on sale, but today’s deal still beats those combined offers by $38. This is also $34 less than our previous mention. ecobee4 delivers just about everything you’d want in 2019 when it comes to a smart thermostat. That includes HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant control, automatic scheduling and more. It’s a full-featured thermostat that’s only matched currently by the Nest. Rated 4/5 stars.

If ecobee4 is a bit of overkill for your setup, consider going with this top-rated option from Emerson for nearly 50% less. You won’t get the color display or Alexa, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat features:

With built-in Amazon Alexa Voice service, the ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature and more, even from a distance thanks to far-field voice recognition. It also works well with other Alexa devices by supporting ESP so that only the device closest to you responds to your commands. In addition, ecobee4 comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot or cold spots in your home to deliver the preferred temperature to the rooms that matter most. Ensuring comfort when you’re home and savings when you’re not, ecobee4 pairs with up to 32 sensors and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT. Even better, it comes backed by a 3-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

