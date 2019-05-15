Elago Charging Hub delivers a home for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at $20

Elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its 3-in-1 Charging Hub for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s a 20% savings and the first discount we’ve tracked since November 2018. If you’re toting around an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods these days, going with an all-in-one charging solution. Elago’s Charging Hub delivers designated homes for each of those devices and a silicone build to keep your valuables safe from scratches. Integrated cable management keeps your setup looking nice and clean. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Just need a home for your Apple Watch? The popular Spigen S350 has been a go-to for many users for users. It delivers a streamlined look with cable management, support for Nightstand mode and more.

Those that prefer wireless charging will want to reach for Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad which is currently on sale for $50 and delivers some AirPower vibes. RIP.

Elago Charging Hub features:

DURABLE: Silicone material was used to ensure non-toxic chemicals and that it lasts a lifetime.

COMPACT DESIGN: By making the Charging Hub compact, it is the perfect accessory to have on your bedside nightstand or on a work desk.

CHARGING CABLES: Original Apple Lightning Charging Cables are the only cables tested for this product.

WARRANTY: Purchase with confidence! 30-days 100% Money Back Guarantee & 1-year replacement warranty. – AirPods and AirPods Charging Case are not included.

