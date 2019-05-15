Improve your HDTV’s sound with the Polk Audio Signa S2 Bluetooth Sound Bar at $149 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $200, that saves you 25% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This Bluetooth soundbar touts five full-range drivers, which when paired with the subwoofer are said to offer balanced, room-filling sound. Other I/O includes HDMI, optical and a standard 3.5mm jack. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 600 customers.

Update: 5/15

Polk Audio’s Signa S2 Soundbar System is a very compelling option at its price. If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead.

If you’re looking to step up to more premium audio quality, don’t forget to check out Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Soundbar, which has seen a $670 discount and is down to $230 shipped.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar features:

Experience incredible audio with this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system. Its Voice Adjust technology enhances the clarity of movie and TV show dialogs, and the Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding system provides an immersive experience. Feel the impact of deep sound effects with the wireless subwoofer of this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system.

