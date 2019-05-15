Father’s Day is just a month away and West Elm just released the best gift idea list that can not be missed. With prices starting at just $4, this list has everything you will need for a great Father’s Day gift. Whether you’re looking for luggage, outdoor games, a tech gift, unique items and more. Head below to find our top picks from West Elm’s Father’s Day Gift Guide.

The Traveler

Did you know West Elm carries their own luggage line? This would be a great gift idea for your loved one and the West Elm Spinner Luggage comes in an array of sizes from carry-on to large and even in sets of three. All of the luggage pieces feature a hard shell to keep you essentials safe and the prices range from $159 to $529. This luggage is also very sleek with an all black exterior and its 360-degree spinner wheels will get you to your destination swiftly.

Another great luggage piece that’s less expensive is the West Elm Duffle Bag. Priced at just $49, this spacious duffle will hold all of your essentials. It also has a removable shoulder strap and secures to the Hardside Spinner Luggage listed above seamlessly. Better yet, it also features a padded storage pocket for a MacBook or tablet.

Grill Master

Get cooking with the Fleischer and Wolf 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set. The set was “founded by two former chefs, Fleischer and Wolf’s mission is to give food lovers access to the tools and knowledge to create great meals”, quotes West Elm. In this set you will find a 3-Way Turner, Fork, Tongs and BBQ Brush. It’s priced at $87 and will be a great gift idea for any man who loves to grill or cook.

The Entertainer

Especially with summer on the horizon, barbecues will soon be scheduled. Be sure to serve your guests their favorite drink with the Nickel and Wood Barware Set by West Elm. Not only is this the perfect gift for Father’s Day but it’s also very stylish and will look great on any bar. The set comes with an Ice Bucket, Shaker as well as a Wine Cooler and prices start at $23. The stainless steel details are timeless and will help to keep your drinks cold. Plus, the wood handles add a masculine effect.

The Gamer

Finally, if your dad loves the game of croquet then West Elm’s Colorful Set is a great idea. This old fashioned game will be a great conversation starter and perfect for most ages. The set include 4 mallets, 4 balls, 6 metal hoops, 1 cotton drawstring bag and instructions.

Which item from the West Elm Father’s Day Gift guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!