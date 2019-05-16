Boost your Mac or PC w/ these SSDs at up to 22% off: Crucial 250GB $40, WD Blue 2TB $220, more

Amazon is currently offering the Crucial MX500 250GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Crucial direct. That’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Adding an SSD to an older Mac or PC is a great way to speed up boot times and breathe new life into your machine. Crucial’s MX500 drive features up to 560MBps transfer speeds, integrated Power Loss Immunity functionality to help combat data loss and more. Over 1,450 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

We also spotted a notable discount on Crucial’s MX500 250GB 3D NAND SATA M.2 Internal SSD, which is down to $39.99 at Amazon as well. That knocks 20% off its usual price and brings it to a new Amazon all-time low. Over 500 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Other SSD deals:

Crucial MX500 250GB SSD features:

Every time you turn on your computer, you’re using your storage drive. It holds all your irreplaceable files and it loads and saves almost everything your system does. Join more and more people who are keeping their family videos, travel photos, music, and important documents on an SSD, and get the near-instant performance and lasting reliability that comes with solid state storage. Upgrade with the Crucial MX500 SSD, a drive built on quality, speed, and security that’s all backed by helpful service and support. Even if you’ve never installed an SSD, don’t sweat it – our step-by-step guide walks you through the process to make installation easy. It’s worth it.

