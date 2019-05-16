Upgrade your Mac or PC audio with the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors for $70 (Reg. $100)

- May. 16th 2019 10:34 am ET

0

BuyDig offers the Mackie CR3 50W Multimedia Monitors for $69.99 shipped when promo code DKL13 is applied during checkout. That’s a $30 savings off most online retailers including Amazon and a match of our previous mention. As some of the most popular speakers on the market today, the Mackie CR3’s deliver solid upgraded sound over your Mac’s built-in speakers. Features include 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch, and RCA inputs plus a sleek matte finish. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking to save even further? Go with Logitech’s budget-friendly S120 2.0-channel Stereo Speakers for $10 at Amazon. You’ll miss out on the studio-grade features of the Mackie’s featured above, but it sure is tough to beat the price of this Logitech speaker system.

Mackie CR3 Features:

  • Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment
  • Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance
  • Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80 Hz – 20 kHz)
  • Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR3’s convenient speaker placement switch
  • Convenient front panel volume knob with lit power ring gives you on/off/volume control and power indication where you need it

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

buydig

buydig
Mackie

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp