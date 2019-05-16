Pad & Quill is unveiling a pair new leather MacBook bags for business professionals, or really just anyone looking to take it up a notch with a handcrafted full-grain leather carrier. The new Gladstone Leather Briefcase and Duffle Bag are the latest additions to the company’s growing lineup of leather carriers. While not the most affordable options out there, we are seeing launch price drops as well as an additional discount using the promo code you’ll find down below.

Pad & Quill’s New Leather MacBook Bags:

Both of the new leather MacBook bags feature a rivet-secured, padded 15-inch pocket for your MacBook, rivet closures, upholstery-grade Herringbone fabric lining and an exterior newspaper slip pocket. You’ll also find a removable leather luggage shoulder strap, durable sailcloth stitching and Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year leather warranty/30-day money-back promise.

Pre-Order Deals:

As usual with P&Q’s offerings, the new leather MacBook bags are now up for pre-order with some solid launch deals. The Gladstone Leather Briefcase ships in either Whiskey or Chestnut at $525. However, it is currently marked down to $475 for a limited time and code X will put it at to $427.50 shipped. The Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag is available with the same two color options and carries a regular price of $625. This one is also getting a pre-order price drop down to $565, with the above code dropping it to $508.50 shipped. Both of the new leather MacBook bags are scheduled to begin shipping the week of June 2nd, according to Pad & Quill.

As it turns out, the above promotion code will also knock 10% off just about anything sitewide right now, not just the new leather MacBook bags. However, you can try code PQ16 if it doesn’t happen to work for the same discount. Ideally, you can stack the code with items that are already discounted like the options available in the Mrs. PQ section. But you’ll find other markdowns throughout the site as well.

Gladstone Leather Briefcase:

The real genius of this leather briefcase is in how you open it. It is built to swivel open on hinged copper rivets that allow you to access the bag unhindered. Where other briefcases totter between being too hard to get into, and on the other side of the coin, too easy to open and spill everything out, the Gladstone Men’s Briefcase offers an elegant solution. Pull it open, get to what you need, and swivel it shut. Then secure it all with a strap and rivet.

