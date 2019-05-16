Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Orderly Simple to-do lists, Trivia Crack, more

- May. 16th 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Dr. Panda Supermarket, Sago Mini Babies, Trivia Crack, Lost Lands 3 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Supermarket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sago Mini Babies: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jade Empire: Special Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lost Lands 3 The Golden Curse (Full): $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: WiFi Explorer: $10 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Dogfight Elite: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)

