Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $12.50, GTA V Premium Online $14, more

In today’s best game deals, after seeing a solid sale on the eShop last night, Sony is now offering Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove for $12.49 on PSN. Microsoft has also dropped the price to $12.49 for Xbox users as well. Regularly $24+ at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid 50% discount, a great chance to jump in to the complete version and the best price we can find. It includes the main game as well as the Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows and Specter of Torment add-ons, with more to come. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, Rayman Legends Definitive, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online and many more.

