Grab HP’s x2 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $360 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $599), more

Today only, Woot offers the HP 12.3-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook Intel Core m3/4GB/32GB in certified refurbished condition for $359.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime subscription will be charged $6 for delivery. Originally retailing for $599, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $499 at Best Buy. That’s good for an over 27% discount and matches the all-time low on a refurbished model. This Chromebook features 32GB of onboard flash storage, all-day battery life, USB-C port and more. Plus thanks to its detachable keyboard design, it can quickly become a tablet which also happens to pair with a stylus. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty from HP. More details below.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for some additional Chromebook options from HP. Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

HP x2 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

HP x2 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Run programs on this 12.3-inch HP Chromebook convertible laptop. Its detachable touch-screen display lets you enjoy brilliant 2K content, and you can write and draw on it with the included Active Pen. This HP Chromebook convertible laptop has 32GB of storage, and its Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM provide smooth performance.

