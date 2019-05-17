This week, Kwikset has announced that it will be expanding its lineup of smart deadbolts with a new generation of security-focused products. The new Signature Series Deadbolt With Home Connect will ship in two distinct stylings to fit your home’s decor. Kwikset is also leaning on the latest Z-Wave Plus 500 Series chips, bringing compatibility to a wide range of smart home ecosystems including Alexa. Kwikset has put a heavy focus on slimming down the lock itself, noting that consumers are looking for more traditional and minimal options that feel less like a big piece of plastic attached to your door. Head below for more details on the latest Signature Series Deadbolt.

Kwikset unveils next-gen Signature Series Deadbolt

Kwikset is touting the slimmed down design and upgraded Z-Wave chip as the two most notable features and upgrades on this new deadbolt. Inside, you’ll still find Kwikset’s proprietary single-cylinder deadbolt system. But it’s that new Z-Wave chip that appears that appears set to take the Signature Series deadbolt to the next level.

Upgraded Z-Wave internals deliver an expanded wireless range over the previous generation. It also means improved security protocols and encryption, features that most users are unlikely to see but all the more important when it comes to door lock security.

New designs for any home

Two designs are made to match your home’s decor. A more traditional option, well you guessed it, is made for older homes. Meanwhile, a modern design does the same favor.

On top of a few changes, you’ll find all of the expected smart home controls on the new Kwikset Signature Series Deadbolt. This includes compatibility with popular ecosystems like Alexa and others. Users will be able to unlock doors remotely, track movement and more. These deadbolts also feature Kwikset’s SmartKey Security tech, which helps enable users to easily switch out and re-key without calling a locksmith.

The new Kwikset Signature Series Deadbolt is set to retail from $129.

