Samsung’s Bluetooth Sound Bar gets over $50 discount down to its lowest price yet at $228

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-R550 Bluetooth Sound Bar (2019 Edition) for $227.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $280, that’s good for at least a $50 discount, is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Samsung’s sound bar is headlined by a Smart Sound Mode that automatically analyzes content and optimizes the settings to give you the best audio. It pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added base and includes a HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.8/5 stars so far and Samsung’s line of home theater gear is well-reviewed overall.

A great way to make use of your savings is to fill out your setup’s audio system with Samsung’s Wireless Rear Speaker System. At $93, it brings two additional satellites into the mix for immersive surround sound. This system integrates with Samsung’s HW-R550 and turns your home theater up to 11.

Want to grab a new TV to pair with the sound bar? Samsung’s 50-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV is currently on sale for $348 (Reg. $450).

Samsung HW-R550 Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Play songs on a powerful system with this Samsung charcoal black soundbar. A wireless subwoofer provides deep sub-20Hz sounds for a more convincing listening experience, while three special sound modes enhance sounds in different scenarios. Integrated crosstalk cancellation allows this Samsung charcoal black soundbar to separate stereo signals effectively, cleaning up audio intended for headphones.

